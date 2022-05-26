Gardnerville, NV Author Publishes Dark Suspense Novel
May 26, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSecret Pleasures: A Chronicle of Unhappy Endings, a new book by Jessica Angelknight, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A collection of stories written with humor, frustration, and sarcasm, Jessica's tales are written with the intention to both create and destroy something beautiful. Following the journey of a young woman, we watch as she tries to escape the outcome of choices other people have made for her and her plight for freedom.
Please be aware this book contains sensitive content. Reader discretion is advised.
About the Author
Jessica Angelknight has always enjoyed writing from a young age, often using it as an outlet. It wasn't until after coming back from deployment she realized how valuable a resource this was, giving birth to a form of healing for her and igniting her interest in writing once more.
Secret Pleasures: A Chronicle of Unhappy Endings is a 312-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7134-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/secret-pleasures/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/secret-pleasures/
