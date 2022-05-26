Daytona Beach, FL Author Publishes Book of Poetry
May 26, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsChaos of the Pendulum Swing, a new book by Nikita Maria, has been released by RoseDog Books.
In her very first book, Nikita Maria explores the pain of learning one's own limitations, the battle of expectations, and the raging storm that is dealing with betrayal. Chaos of the Pendulum Swing's raw vulnerability truly serves Nikita's heart on a platter, in a collection of poetic emotions that has never been shared with loved ones before.
About the Author
Nikita Maria loves cats, coffee, and the arts. She loves seeing the art others make and supports small businesses every chance she gets.
Chaos of the Pendulum Swing is a 92-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63937-558-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/chaos-of-the-pendulum-swing/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/chaos-of-the-pendulum-swing/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
