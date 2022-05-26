Marietta, GA Author Publishes Children's Book
May 26, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Pet Baby Turtles: How to Handle Pet Baby Turtles, a new book by Asthan Harry Muhunthan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
My Pet Baby Turtles teaches how to take care of two baby turtles. It talks about how the baby grows and lives in the ocean. The daily routine of feeding the turtles and having them as pets.
About the Author
Asthan Harry Muhunthan is a third-grade student. He loves to read books, play basketball, and swim.
My Pet Baby Turtles: How to Handle Pet Baby Turtles is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1526-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-pet-baby-turtles/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-pet-baby-turtles-how-to-handle-pet-baby-turtles/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
