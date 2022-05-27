Warner Robins, GA Author Publishes Heartfelt Collection of Poetry
May 27, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTrials and Tribulations of a Military Spouse: Plus Poetry from the Heart, a new book by Sandra Lamere Solari, has been released by RoseDog Books.
In this heartfelt collection, author Sandra Lamere Solari shares her experiences as a military wife of a soldier in the Vietnam War through a series of short memoirs and poetry. Solari touches on all the aspects of married military life, from the more obvious struggles to the daily minutia couples must navigate and snags they can, and will, encounter.
Trials and Tribulations of a Military Spouse Plus Poetry from the Heart is a must read for military spouses and for anyone who wishes to have a deeper look into the struggles, joys, and the quiet moments of a military wife.
About the Author
Sandra Lamere Solari was born in Northampton, Massachusetts, and spent her growing years in Easthampton, MA, a quiet little town in a valley and a great place to live back in the time. She began writing poetry in high school but never was too serious about it. Throughout the years, she has found that writing poetry soothes the heart and soul and not just for herself but for others as well. She is currently the reigning Military Spouse of the Year and received her award in Hollywood, California.
Trials and Tribulations of a Military Spouse: Plus Poetry from the Heart is a 192-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63764-475-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/trials-and-tribulations-of-a-military-spouse/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/trials-and-tribulations-of-a-military-spouse/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us