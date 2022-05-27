Elkton, VA Author Publishes Novel of Human Trafficking
May 27, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsShattered Dreams, a new book by S.M. Leblond, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sebastian's dreams of becoming an architect are forever shattered when he finds himself caught up in the dark world of servitude at Monsieur Corbett's French countryside chalet.
Follow the daily torment, forced labor, and nighttime sexual servitude he and his newfound allies must endure. Experience the pain and humiliation of cruel punishments as they happen.
Gain a better understanding and recognition of Human Trafficking practices.
About the Author
S.M. Leblond was adopted at the age of three. She was raised and currently lives in the Shenandoah Valley with her husband and family.
Shattered Dreams is a 176-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1117-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/shattered-dreams/. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/shattered-dreams/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us