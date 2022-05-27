Cumming, GA Author Publishes Social Justice Piece
May 27, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Call to Share, a new book by Zke Zimmerman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Call to Share is a collection of letters that together define and identify systemic racism in America. The letters contained herein address systemic racism and how it has manifested in various segments of our society – education, corporate, government, and the church – most frequently through acts of omission. Each letter in this book contains suggested – admittedly often partial – solutions to the dominant manifestations of racism in a selected segment of our society.
About the Author
Zke Zimmerman was born in Cameron, South Carolina. His parents were sharecroppers. He received his formative education in the public schools in Orangeburg, South Carolina. Zimmerman received his B.S. Degree in Mathematics from South Carolina State University, his M.S. Degree in Industrial Engineering from Georgia Tech, and his Doctoral Degree from The George Washington University. Upon graduation from college, he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army. During his 27-year Army career, he served in Vietnam where he received the Purple Heart for wounds in combat.
Zimmerman retired at the rank of Colonel. Following his military career, Zimmerman served as a high school administrator for 22 years in Virginia and Georgia. Zke and his wife of over 50 years are the parents of one biological son and twenty-five other children. They are grandparents to one biological and twenty-two others.
A Call to Share is a 162-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7346-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-call-to-share/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-call-to-share/
