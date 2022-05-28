Mansfield, OH Author Publishes Book on Gregorian Calendar
May 28, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsInstructions for Printable & Mental Perpetual Gregorian Calendar, a new book by Rufus F. Kiser PDHB, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The author intends this book, Instructions for Printable & Mental Perpetual Gregorian Calendar, to be a valuable resource for those interested in the Gregorian calendar and its applications to areas such as bookkeeping, budgeting, and countless others.
About the Author
Rufus F. Kiser PDHB has worked in many different vocations, including retail, wholesale, and factory work. He lived on a farm until age 20 and is interested in alternative energy sources and studying the most efficient ways of utilizing them.
Instructions for Printable & Mental Perpetual Gregorian Calendar is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7387-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/instructions-for-printable-mental-perpetual-gregorian-calendar/. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/instructions-for-printable-mental-perpetual-gregorian-calendar/
