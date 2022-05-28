Lake Ariel, PA Author and Teacher Publishes Mathematics Guidebook
May 28, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSome Truth, Some Validity, Some Opinion: Lessons from an Old Mathematics Teacher to New Mathematics Teachers, a new book by David A. Crothamel, has been released by RoseDog Books.
David A. Crothamel has taught mathematics for thirty-eight years from the seventh grade level up to calculus. Throughout his many years of teaching, he has seen many times teachers skip over proof of the techniques. Students then tend to memorize how to get an answer without knowing the methodology behind it. Crothamel would like this book to be used as a guide for students to navigate the "whys" of some of the mathematics they study.
Some Truth, Some Validity, Some Opinion: Lessons from an Old Mathematics Teacher to New Mathematics Teachers is a 116-page spiral book with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 978-1-64913-010-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/some-truth-some-validity-some-opinion/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/some-truth-some-validity-some-opinion-lessons-from-an-old-mathematics-teacher-to-new-mathematics-teachers/
