Bethany, IL Author Publishes Fiction Novel
May 28, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsElizabithia: The War Against Musical Tyranny and the Search for Lost Music Trees, a new book by Denis Durham, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Elizabithia is a musical kingdom where seven varieties of trees known as Harmonic Timbers grow. Each of the seven types of trees emits their own unique frequencies making seven notes on which all of their music is based.
With the discovery of an ancient scroll, Evanis, a renowned archaeologist, learns that there may be other Harmonic Timbers that produce other frequencies not known to the citizens of Elizabithia. Evanis enlists the help of his sister Ellithia, and his good friend Dionysius, and together they are known as the Trio. Following the information learned from the ancient scroll, the Trio search for the lost music trees in a land known as Cymatigonia. The knowledge gained will shake up the music world, but the fight against musical tyranny will not be easy. It puts them on a collision course with the Elizabithian authorities who resist them at every turn.
With courage to pursue the truth, the Trio must contend with long held musical prejudices. They seek to show that there is far more to music than what anyone had realized. The Trio knows the truth but convincing the citizens of Elizabithia and the authorities will not be easy. They embark on a journey that will change the history of music forever.
About the Author
Denis Durham has two children, Ellie and Evan, the joys of his life. He has a bachelor's degree from Millikin University in Decatur, IL. He enjoys writing music and has recorded two CDs of original music. In addition, Durham is actively involved with an organization known as Clean Law Union which seeks to reform family law.
Elizabithia is a 246-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3001-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/elizabithia-the-war-against-musical-tyranny-and-the-search-for-lost-music-trees/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/elizabithia-the-war-against-musical-tyranny-and-the-search-for-lost-music-trees/
