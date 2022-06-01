Villa Park, IL Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
June 01, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTrue Gods: The Awakening, a new book by Jon Jongebloed, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After hundreds of years of servitude to another race, humans begin to question their gods. As the number of these free-thinking humans grow, so does the knowledge of their existence. Many years pass as they continue to move toward their freedom. A plan stemming from the unlikeliest of sources is put into play. This plan sets into motion an all-or-nothing move by the humans. Will the plan work? Or have they waited too long as they now have the full, and unwelcome, attention of their gods!
Follow True Gods, the Awakening, a story of perseverance and courage as a group of humans risk everything to prove their gods are mere imposters. While adventure and heroics lead the way, politics and lies may prove more powerful.
About the Author
Jon Jongebloed is a husband and father, enjoying life to the fullest. He grew up in the western suburbs of Chicago and attended York High School in Elmhurst. He did not become a fan of science fiction from TV or movies, but rather started to love the genre from reading science fiction books.
True Gods: The Awakening is a 286-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7344-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
