PixelMEDIA, Docmation, and GearsCRM become RafterOne to Offer Top-Tier Commerce Solutions
June 01, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsPortsmouth, New Hampshire [June 1, 2022]: RafterOne is now the new name of the combined businesses of PixelMEDIA, Docmation, and GearsCRM. RafterOne stands for the united power that the three brands bring together to build end-to-end, multi-cloud & commerce experiences.
Pixel and Docmation joined forces in April 2021 to deliver B2C and B2B commerce solutions for Salesforce. Gears was added in November 2021 to bring their expertise in Sales and Service Cloud and extend their ecommerce offering. Effective today, they are RafterOne - a unified entity backed with decades of expertise in Salesforce-driven commerce solutions.
RafterOne aims to be a market leader within the Salesforce ecosystem, offering multi-cloud advisory, consulting, solutioning, and system integration services that enable customers with Salesforce B2B and B2C commerce, CPQ & Billing, Sales & Service Cloud and Data Services platforms.
"We are now one organization as RafterOne, collaborating with customers to help them launch, optimize, and grow their commerce businesses on Salesforce. We are excited to begin this new chapter as we bring our combined strengths and unified team of multi-cloud Salesforce professionals to our customers." said Erik Dodier, Co-founder & CEO of RafterOne.
RafterOne will provide clients with a broader solution landscape that aims to strengthen every touchpoint in the customer journey.
"It is very exciting to bring three best of breed Salesforce partners whose expertise and capabilities complement each other well under one single brand - RafterOne. RafterOne will be a powerhouse that combines the depth of expertise with the breadth of services on Salesforce platform to cater to growing digital transformation needs of our global clients." said Jay Sappidi, Co-founder & Managing Director for B2B and Revenue Cloud at RafterOne.
Furthermore, RafterOne will serve as a bridge between brands and their end consumers powered by Salesforce. With their core values centered around being a problem-solving team, RafterOne is delighted to help clients realize their vision in the world of digital transformation and empower them to enhance their offerings to their end customers.
"Digital transformation is the crux of all initiatives today and we ensure our clients are well-equipped to navigate challenges and achieve greater heights with the Salesforce platform. RafterOne is indeed a powerful combination of pioneers from Pixel's B2C Commerce business, Docmation's Quote-to-Cash business, and Gears' multi-cloud Salesforce and Data Services practices. Our combined effort and leadership will provide the company with a unique balance of service offerings, adding tremendous value to our customers", stated Harry Radenberg, Co-founder & Managing Director for SSC (Sales & Service Cloud) at RafterOne.
Thomas Obrey, Co-Founder & Managing Director for B2C at RafterOne mentioned "It's always been our mission to empower our clients with the tools they deserve so that they may provide their customers with the very best end-to-end experience. The modern consumer and customer expects excellence at every touch point with the brands they love and rely on, and those brands are now challenged to consider and integrate those experiences across every form of commerce, content, service and support they provide. We've built RafterOne to allow our clients to keep that customer journey under one roof, regardless of their insertion point, and as a partner to our clients to ensure that wherever their customers are we'll be there to support them."
About RafterOne
RafterOne is a team of solution builders focused on constructing end-to-end, multi-cloud commerce experiences for the Salesforce Platform. As a global leader in cross-cloud solutions, our goal is to help you optimize every touchpoint in the customer journey, while providing the structure, tools, and support you deserve. We are built around you, collaborating as one to keep your customer journey under one roof. We help you realize the possibilities with integrated experiences across Marketing, Commerce and Revenue Cloud, CRM, Service Cloud and Data Services. Visit: www.rafter.one for more info.
Contact Information
Sara Beth Nelson
RafterOne
+1 978-504-2006
