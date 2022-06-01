United States Marine Corps Wife & Author Publishes Children's Book
June 01, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWake Up, Sleepy Head!, a new book by Shayla Nivia Holmes, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Every day with a toddler is filled with teachable moments and joyous adventures. Toddlers remind us to stop and smell the roses and give us many reasons to smile and celebrate small moments from our everyday life.
This charming story reminds children of the importance of morning routine habits that are essential every day! It also reminds parents that it is completely ok to have fun with their little ones during this time!
Visit the book's website at https://www.ajsworldllc.com/.
About the Author
Shayla Nivia Holmes is a proud United States Marine Corps wife for over ten years, married to Major Andrew L. Holmes. This has allowed her and her family the luxury of travelling the world, one of her passions. They have moved, domestically and internationally, six times over the past decade. The couple has three children: daughters Kirsten Elizabeth Holmes and Jayda Sanai Holmes and son Andrew Lamar Holmes, Jr., "AJ."
In addition to travelling, she enjoys trying different cuisines and splurging at her favorite restaurants. She also enjoys writing for children and spending time with her family.
Wake Up, Sleepy Head! is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3801-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/wake-up-sleepy-head/. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/wake-up-sleepy-head/
