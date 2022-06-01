Pacific, MO Author Publishes Memoir
June 01, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhat Do I Want to Be? If I Grow Up!, a new book by Beverly J. (Wilde) Perkins, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What Do I Want to Be? If I Grow Up! chronicles life experiences of the author to show how life can suddenly change and grow, how events-good or bad-can lead to strong learning opportunities. There is nothing that cannot be accomplished if we are willing to work for it. Not many people have moved through experiences like these and loved each of them. Readers will see that anything is possible at any age and that you can learn and achieve many goals at any stage of life. It is never too late to learn and provide knowledge to others. Always enjoy whatever stage of life you are in. It is always a steppingstone.
About the Author
Beverly J. (Wilde) Perkins grew up an only child but married a man who was one of six boys. She went on to be married for sixty-one years, had four children, nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Her hobbies also always involved her children, and helping children find success in all they attempted to accomplish was always her main interest. She went from volunteering in her children's school to driving a bus for the district. Perkins also became the assistant sponsor for the school Pompon Squad. When their last child graduated high school, Perkins went to college and became a fourth-grade teacher. After a few years, she went on to more education and became an administrator in the same district. After being principal for nine years, she retired at the age of sixty-five.
What Do I Want to Be? If I Grow Up! is a 68-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7298-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/what-do-i-want-to-be-if-i-grow-up/. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/what-do-i-want-to-be-if-i-grow-up/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
