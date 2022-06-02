Merritt Island, FL Author Publishes Autobiography
June 02, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsUntil the Wheels Fall Off: The Extraordinary Life of Joe Paladino, a new book by Joe Paladino, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Many would look at a teenage boy in a wheelchair with pity. Joey was one such boy who rolled over all barriers to build a life no one could have ever expected.
What kind of future would you envision for a reform school kid? See how tragedy can make for an exceptional man, as we hear Joey tell the story of how he went from invalid to an extraordinary life.
Until the Wheels Fall Off: The Extraordinary Life of Joe Paladino is a 142-page hardcover with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7318-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/until-the-wheels-fall-off/. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/until-the-wheels-fall-off-the-extraordinary-life-of-joe-paladino/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us