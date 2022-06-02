Vero Beach, FL Author Publishes Fantasy Action Novel
June 02, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBreaking the Fray, a new book by Brian D. Wright, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the vivid, sweeping tale of Breaking the Fray, the seven deadly sins are brought to horrifying life as our hero Rhett navigates his world and battles forward to the best of his ability, all in the hopes of once again returning to his peaceful home.
About the Author
Brian D Wright has been a professionally licensed tattoo artist for the past sixteen years. He is a certified lifeguard and runs at least five miles a day. He is an artist who paints, draws, and sculpts. His has no wife and kids, but comes from a big family. He's had this story in his head for as long as he can remember and figured he'd draw and write it as a hobby while he lived his life.
Breaking the Fray is a 364-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7218-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/breaking-the-fray/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/breaking-the-fray/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
