Webster Groves, MO Author Publishes Guidebook for Women
June 02, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWomen In the Job Market: Ten Ways to Balance Work, Home, and More, a new book by Barbara Leist Nelson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In today's world, many women often feel guilty about holding a full-time job while also balancing being a good wife and mother. With Women in the Job Market, the modern woman will find information on everything from resume building to scheduling to work-from-home life as well as a guide on navigating the post-Covid-19 job market. Nelson delivers real stories from real women in their day-to-day juggling of career and family along with detailed facts and figures to provide additional insight on the statistics for today's working women. This incredibly eye-opening and educational guide is everything a woman needs to make her career and family goals a reality.
About the Author
Barbara Leist Nelson, a Tampa, Florida, native, began her undergraduate education at Tampa University, focusing on voice. She worked part time in retail while going to school. After marrying her husband, a geologist, together they traveled to Colorado, Idaho, and then finally settled in St. Louis. She went on to teach music for three to four years. Since she had not yet completed her undergraduate degree, she went on to receive her BA from Concordia University in 1996. From there, Nelson worked as a news editor and on-air newsperson for radio station in St. Louis for ten years. She then moved on to become an editor for the Saint Louis Lutheran and then became an organist for the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church for twenty-three years. After retirement, she continued to work part time as an organist and to develop her craft as a writer.
Women In the Job Market: Ten Ways to Balance Work, Home, and More is a 92-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7471-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/women-in-the-job-market/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/women-in-the-job-market/
