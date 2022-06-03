Little Rock, Arkansas Author Publishes Christian Poetry
June 03, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWalk of Life, a new book by Barbara A. Golden, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book of poetry, Walk of Life, has been designed for young and older adults. It is Christian based to be used in churches everywhere for skits, poetry readings, special programs, special occasions, and for enjoyment. Some of the Christian poetry is specifically based on the Bible as a teaching mechanism for young adults to learn Bible principles. Read this book that is written of love, joy, and Bible principles.
About the Author
First and foremost, Barbara A. Golden is a Christian. Born in a small town in rural Arkansas, she studied at the University of UAM, Monticello, Arkansas, with an interest in Business and English, and later studied at UALR, Little Rock, Arkansas, with a focus on Professional and Technical Writing.
Walk of Life is a 54-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3173-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/walk-of-life/. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/walk-of-life/
