New York, NY Author Publishes Collection of Stories
June 03, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMirrormaniac, a new book by Lynn Moran, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
These are stories about people who drive each other over the edge. To find themselves trapped in limbo. Trying for freedom in the sky. By reworking the boundaries that frame our own space.
About the Author
Lynn Moran has taken to these city streets for all the want she has inside her.
Mirrormaniac is a 300-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1323-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/mirrormaniac/. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/mirrormaniac-1/
Contact Information
