New York, NY Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
June 03, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Music Within, a new book by Geneva Aurora, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Music Within tells the story of two sisters born to a royal family, though only one knows the truth. The story follows these young women as one discovers her family's history and the other must help her save the kingdom. In a tale of magic, envy, ambition, and love, the author hopes to remind her audience that anything is possible.
About the Author
Geneva Aurora is a thirty-two-year-old Bronx native with 2 boys. She has been an avid writer most of her life. In her spare time, Geneva writes songs, and she also is a singer. Additionally, Geneva is a skilled midwife and hopes to become an ambassador one day.
The Music Within is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1450-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-music-within/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-music-within/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us