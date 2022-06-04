Spring, TX Author Publishes Book on Building Good Character Traits in Kids
June 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGetting a Grip on Character, a new book by Rebecca Short, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Getting a GRIP on CHARACTER is a complete curriculum designed for teachers, parents, grandparents, and anyone who has a role in working with children. Using the metaphor that life is like rock climbing, students learn to get a grip on 7 Handholds of Character (respect, responsibility, courage, honesty, perseverance, trustworthiness, and caring.)
Character curricula can be very involved, time consuming, and costly. Author Rebecca Short breaks that mold with easy one-page lesson plans, objectives, books, sayings, stories, and games applicable to students Pre K through 8th grade.
Getting a GRIP on CHARACTER provides practical, fun, and engaging opportunities for students to learn and practice good character. Lessons that will last a lifetime!
• Short inspiring stories
• Team building games
• Sayings and books
• Age-appropriate activities
• Community service projects
• Simple Lesson Plans
For more information, please visit the website: https://rocksolidcharacter.com/.
Getting a Grip on Character is a 256-page paperback with a retail price of $29.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7215-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/getting-a-grip-on-character/. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/getting-a-grip-on-character/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us