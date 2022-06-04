Chicago, IL Author Publishes Novel
June 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGWAHMP Canyon: Into the Can, a new book by Marvin Geezel, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Earth has been over-polluted by hundreds of years of neglect and waste. With the planet's landscape forever changed, many plants and animals have adapted to survive the hazardous environment, spawning dangerous NewBeasts. To combat the pollution driving this calamity, Dr. Humphrey develops a plan to relegate garbage to a facility miles-deep in the Pacific Ocean.
After a mysterious accident shuts down the station, the doctor's son, Belmont, witnesses a scandal and finds himself trapped at the bottom of the dumpsite. Belmont is discovered and eventually adopted by a ragtag group of children stranded but subsisting in the vacated facility. When their clan is targeted by terrifying ape-like beasts, the kids concoct a perilous plan to escape GWAHMP Canyon. Only through cunning, resourcefulness, and grit – along with fierce loyalty – may they be able to succeed.
About the Author
Marvin Geezel lives in Chicago with his two creative and inspiring daughters, lovely and supportive wife – and ever-present dog, Iggy. They enjoy travel, biking and hiking, as well as superhero, fantasy and sci-fi movies and books.
Marvin has been telling stories to his daughters since they were born. Some of these stories were meant to entertain, others were meant to put them to sleep. Now that they are a bit older, his daughters tell stories back to him. Some of these stories are meant to entertain, others are meant to avoid trouble.
GWAHMP Canyon: Into the Can is a 160-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7354-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/gwahmp-canyon-into-the-can/. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/gwahmp-canyon-into-the-can/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us