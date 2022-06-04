Rio Rancho, NM Author Publishes Fantasy Action Novel
June 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Adventure of Dane, a new book by Ryan Tannen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Adventure of Dane is a continuation of The Tale of Thorne, taking place one hundred years after Thorne's quest. Just as the King of Darkness promised, his inevitable return has come. Chose by the spirit within the legendary blade, a young knight in training, name Dane, and his companion, Megan, must embark on a perilous journey to obtain the five legendary pieces of the spiritual armor to free his friends from the clutches of darkness. Dane must combat new threats using all of his physical and mental strength to overcome. He must fully accept his role as the new hero his people need and fulfill his destiny. Dive into the world Tannen has created again, where a new adventure awaits, filled with action and adventure that will inspire you to take a stand, even when the world seems to crumble in front of you.
About the Author
Ryan Tannen resides in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. He published his first novel, The Tale of Thorne in 2018 and now he has returned with the sequel.
The Adventure of Dane is a 104-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3142-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-adventure-of-dane/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-adventure-of-dane/
