Albert Lea, MN Author Publishes History Book
June 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Real World: 1861-1968, a new book by Tom Schleck, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
• This book is excellent for book reports, and supplementary reading in history courses. Students should love it.
• Should Timothy J. Sheehan have been awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor three times between 1862-1899 for his actions at Ridgley, Nashville, and Sugar Point? You decide. Did Sheehan save the U.S. from defeat in 1862?
• What about the 50,000 troops who died outside of Vietnam during the Vietnam era, and the 5,000,000 who never went to Vietnam?
• How did the post-war treatment of the "losers" after the U.S. Civil War set a bright light that contrasts sharply on how the gallant South Vietnamese were treated in their country after the Vietnam war?
• Seven obscure U.S. military veterans and one forgotten hero all born or buried in St. Paul, Minnesota trace U.S. wars from 1861 to the 1970's.
• If all school kids know of the midnight ride of Paul Revere should they also know of the midnight march of Tim J. Sheehan?
The Real World: 1861-1968 is a 98-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7091-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-real-world/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-real-world-1861-1968/
