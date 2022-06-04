Farmers Branch, TX Author Publishes Collection of Poetry
June 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Issues of Life, a new book by LaSonya Whitt, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Issues of Life is a compilation of writings that examines various subject matters. This collection prompts the reader to be mindful of decisions that affect human life. These poems explore faith, favor, injustices, words, and the effect they have on altering the trajectory of human behavior. These words will cause any reader to probe the meaning of our existence on this planet. Themes are addressed each with poignant verses for reflection into the reader's behavior.
About the Author
LaSonya R. Whitt enjoys bringing love and laughter to audiences by performing live comedy and poetry readings. She believes what the world is missing in many arenas is genuine love. Whitt believes wholeheartedly that love has the uncanny ability to overcome any situation. She also values community involvement and is an active member of a drama ministry that uplifts her community with positive narratives.
The Issues of Life is a 90-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7183-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-issues-of-life/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-issues-of-life/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
