Colorado Springs, CO Author Publishes Action-Packed Time Travel Novel
June 05, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDebra: Daughter of Cellus (Princess of Persia), a new book by William Chevalier, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
It's a battle between the ages as our nation's military travels back in time to engage the armies of the King of Persia. As the King's army marches toward Babylon, America's modern-day military will be there to hinder their advance in an attempt to cause a disruption in the natural flow of history and ease current-day turmoil in the Middle East.
Can they delay the decree from King Cyrus, release the Israeli captives, and achieve the ultimate goal of changing history as we know it?
It's up to James Ferguson to determine how and when this will happen. Join him as he conducts a reconnaissance mission that includes one unexpected-and beautiful-roadblock: Debra, daughter to General Cellus, commander of the southern army.
About the Author
William Chevalier resides in Colorado Springs, where he lives with his wife, Ann, of fifty-two years.
He is a retired custom home builder, now spending his days hunting, fishing, bowling, and reading.
Debra: Daughter of Cellus (Princess of Persia) is a 398-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4057-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
