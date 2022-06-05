Aitkin, MN Author Publishes Book on Pets
June 05, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSome Kids Have Four Feet, a new book by Ardis Irene Ivory, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Through a lifetime of owning over twenty dogs and cats, Some Kids Have Four Feet depicts each pet's personality through short, funny anecdotes. While some stories show the inexplicable things pets do, such as loving playground slides, others portray the animals' antics as almost human.
About the Author
Ardis Irene Ivory and her husband ran a musical group for eighteen years that sang Scottish, Irish, and Welsh folk songs. She was the organist for a small country church and was charter member of the Twin Cities Scottish Club and Coalition of Scottish Clans. She is also a member of the St. Andrews Society of Minnesota.
Some Kids Have Four Feet is a 252-page paperback with a retail price of $73.00 (eBook $68.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0669-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/some-kids-have-four-feet/. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/some-kids-have-four-feet/
Contact Information
