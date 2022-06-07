Madisonville, TX Author Publishes Family Memoir
June 07, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News52 Years, a new book by Laquita Clewis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
52 Years tells the true story of one typical American family's history of deception, lies, and betrayal. Struggling to put the pieces of her family's past together, our narrator tries in vain to find the truth of her family's lineage and peace of mind, eventually learning that it may be easier to forgive and forget than to cling tightly to the past.
About the Author
Laquita Clewis is a pastor and runs her own ministry with her husband. She is a licensed chemical dependency counselor and works for the Texas prison system, in addition to being a Christian marriage and family counselor. In her free time Clewis volunteers at the House of Hope, a residential substance abuse treatment center. She is a mother to four children and grandmother to six grandsons.
52 Years is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7295-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/52-years/ to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/52-years/
