Chesapeake, VA Author and Peru Native Publishes Educational-Language Textbook
June 07, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMi Libro de Español - Primer Grado (My Spanish Book - First Grade), a new book by Vivian Hoyle-Lane, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Mi Libro de Español - Primer Grado is an educational book to teach Spanish from an early age. The book will help with small lessons and gradually help students to understand the Spanish language. The uniqueness of this book which follows the curriculum for first grade starts with a new language as Spanish and finishes reading and understanding what is in it.
About the Author
Mrs. Vivian Hoyle-Lane was born in Peru, South America, and grew up in a good educational environment. Since she was a little girl, she wanted to be a teacher and have her own school with higher education; however, her life at that time moved on to banking and finance, until she came to the United States when she realized that she could help students speak and understand the Spanish language in a way that they would be able to talk and understand as native speakers.
With those thoughts in mind, Vivian graduated from Old Dominion University with a Bachelor of Arts and major in Spanish from K to 12th grade. She had the pleasure to teach Spanish from 2006 until 2019 at Catholic schools, from first grade to eighth grade, as Spanish 1 as high school credit. Her best accomplishment is seeing her students continue with the language and get honors and merit for their love and knowledge of the language during their high school and college years.
Mi Libro de Español - Primer Grado is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (hardback $25.00, eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1461-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/mi-libro-de-espa-ol-primer-grado/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/mi-libro-de-espa-ol-primer-grado/
