Grimes, IA Author Publishes Children's Book
June 07, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Squirrel's Tale, a new book by J.L. Walter, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sammy is a squirrel with a rather unique quality – his tail is three times bigger than normal! When Sammy starts school his parents are worried about what others might think or how they will treat them. But Sammy is just himself and shows everyone how his difference makes him special and can even be helpful.
About the Author
J.L. Walter is the father of two wonderful children. Throughout their youth he has been involved in their activities as a coach, teacher, volunteer, mentor, and most importantly their Dad! The lessons he learned from his kids and throughout their youth is what gave him the motivation for this book.
A Squirrel's Tale is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4183-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-squirrels-tale/ to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-squirrels-tale/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us