Dover, DE Author Publishes Table-top RPG Manual
June 07, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsZombie Apocalypse: Day 91, a new book by Marc Stevens, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Welcome to the end of days! Zombie Apocalypse: Day 91 is a brand-new survival table-top RPG adventure. Using a percentile dice system, players choose their characters, select weapons, and attempt to survive the zombie apocalypse. With character sheets, in-depth notes on mechanics and weaponry as well as items and even vehicles, the only limits to your survival is your imagination, and not being the slowest one in your party.
About the Author
Marc Stevens is an avid game enthusiast from Delaware. He is excited to bring this thrilling and spine-chilling adventure to the public and share his passion.
Stay up-to-date with the author and book online!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZADay91/
Twitter: @Z_A_Day91
TikTok: @reald10gaming
Website: https://www.d10gaming.com/
Zombie Apocalypse: Day 91 is a 170-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (hardback $25.00, eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7036-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/zombie-apocalypse-day-91/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/zombie-apocalypse-day-91-pb/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
