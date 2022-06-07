Paragoul, AR Author Publishes Fiction Novel
June 07, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNurse Bonnie, a new book by Aubrey Mobley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This story is a tribute to the brave men and women of the World Health Organization who risk their lives to prevent major outbreaks of infectious diseases and other disasters. They are called Doctors Without Borders.
Nurse Bonnie is a 146-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7410-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/nurse-bonnie/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/nurse-bonnie/
