Detroit, MI Author Publishes Thriller Novel
June 07, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Haunting of Whispering Cove Lighthouse, a new book by Lynne Smyles, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Riley's family had no way of knowing that an innocuous search into her family's ancestry would lead them to a lighthouse shrouded in mystery, danger, and suspense. Upon discovering that their ancestor, Captain Boyle, had been the keeper of Whispering Cove Lighthouse in the 1800s, the Boyle family and Riley's cousin Charlie decide to vacation there. Shortly after arriving, they learn the legend of the lighthouse, the two ghosts who haunt it, and the treasure hidden there.
As Riley and Charlie search for the treasure, watchful strangers seem to lurk around every corner in this mysterious small town. Soon, unexplained occurrences cause the cousins to wonder if there really are ghosts. Or is something more nefarious behind these manifestations? And, if they do find the loot, with so many eyes watching, who can the family trust?
About the Author
Lynne Smyles grew up in Detroit, Michigan. After attending Eastern Michigan University, she earned a master's degree in elementary education from Saginaw Valley University. Smyles taught in the Lakeview Public School District for thirty-seven years and was twice voted Lakeview Elementary's "teacher of the year."
Smyles also wrote the Michigan History Nightmares series. The last book in the series received the Editor's Choice Award. In addition to writing, Smyles enjoys golfing with her husband, David, and spending time with her nieces, nephew, and friends at her cottage.
The Haunting of Whispering Cove Lighthouse is a 152-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7111-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-haunting-of-whispering-cove-lighthouse/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-haunting-of-whispering-cove-lighthouse/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
