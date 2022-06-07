Chester, VA Author Publishes Children's Book
June 07, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTariq and Jason: I Love My Big Brother, a new book by Jill Coverton Coleman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Tariq loves his BIG brother, Jason. Jason helps Tariq get ready for school and teaches him BIG boy things. One day, things change, and Tariq must adjust to life without his BIG brother.
This book is intended to remind everyone that the bonds among family, especially little children, are largely impacted by loss. Take time to help children with these things, don't ignore them.
About the Author
Jill Coverton Coleman is a native of Virginia and is the only girl among six children. Coleman's love and passion for her community encouraged her to write this children's book, which is her first book.
Tariq and Jason: I Love My Big Brother is a 34-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1518-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press,to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/tariq-jason/ to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/tariq-and-jason-i-love-my-big-brother/
