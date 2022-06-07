DriveLock Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2022
June 07, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsDriveLock Wins in the Cutting Edge in Endpoint Security category at 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2022.
MUNICH, Germany / SAN FRANCISCO, JUNE 7, 2022 – DriveLock is proud to announce we have won the following award(s) from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine:
DriveLock SE has won the Cutting Edge in Endpoint Security award in the Global InfoSec Award for 2022.
"We're thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 10th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased," said Anton Kreuzer, CEO of DriveLock SE.
"DriveLock embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.
We're thrilled to be a member on this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/
Please join us at Booth North Hall 5671-14, German Pavilion at the RSA Conference 2022 and learn more about DriveLock, one of the leading international specialists for cloud-based Endpoint and Data security.
Meet our team and our newly hired Vice President of Sales Americas Brian Tuck to discuss our vision and strategy and how we're strengthening our footprint in the USA.
We're looking forward to showing you how the state-of-the-art DriveLock Zero Trust Platform protects data throughout its whole lifecycle.
Press contact: Contact: drivelock@hbi.de/+49899988725
Contact Information
DriveLock SE
DriveLock SE
+49899988725
Contact Us
DriveLock SE
DriveLock SE
+49899988725
Contact Us