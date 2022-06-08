Posthumously Published Memoir of Former Kent State University Professor Telling His Story of Surviving WWII
June 08, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAn Involuntary Traveler: A Memoir From The First 20 Years, a new book by Yoram Eckstein, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Yoram Eckstein, a Jew born in Poland only 21 months before the beginning of WWII, survived the war in exile in the Soviet Union, first in a Siberian camp and then in the slums of Bukhara. He was educated in postwar Stalinist Poland, and later in Israel where he completed his studies at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, obtaining a PhD in Geological Sciences.
Yoram Eckstein's career spanned more than 50 years, and included 37 years as a professor at Kent State University in Ohio and a multitude of national and international research and consulting projects. He passed away in June 2020 and leaves a legacy that includes three children and six grandchildren.
An Involuntary Traveler: A Memoir From The First 20 Years is a 208-page paperback with a retail price of $37.00 (eBook $32.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3144-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
