Balch Springs, TX Author Publishes Inspirational Journal
June 08, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFaith, Hope, and Love: A Journal on Unedited, Unscripted, Unclassified Grief, a new book by KMB Simpson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Have you experienced or are you going through grief? Are you at a time in your life where you feel no one else understands? Have you cried so many tears, you now feel numb, or are you searching for answers as to why your loved one is no longer here? Does anger try to enter your heart because you don't know why your family or friend had to leave?
You may feel broken, hopeless, and sad. Know that you are not alone.
There are many who experience this pain, whose lives have been shattered; plans have been squashed, and dreams of spending their lives with a special someone are not deferred but forever gone.
Through her journey through grief and faith, KMB Simpson inspires. Though you might not see it today, there is hope.
May this journal be a blessing to you or to someone you love.
About the Author
KMB has a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology. She has lived a fulfilling life as a wife, mother and grandmother. She is a nurturer/caregiver with a heart for helping others. Her ultimate plan is to become a mentor to others working through the grief process.
Faith, Hope, and Love: A Journal on Unedited, Unscripted, Unclassified Grief is a 102-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7202-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/faith-hope-and-love/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/faith-hope-and-love-a-journal-on-unedited-unscripted-unclassified-grief/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us