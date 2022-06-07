Dualminers Changing the Game in Cryptocurrency Mining
June 07, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsWe have achieved an incredible milestone in the cryptocurrency industry, we have been a victim of several cyber-attacks, the recent of which was from Russian hackers. Therefore, dualminers.com is no longer available, but dualminers.co. Nothing else has changed.
We have proffered a solution to the current problem of cryptocurrency mining, and so with our machines, you can be assured of a larger ROI, even on the first month. Dual Miners Ltd has developed three solutions that are pre-configured for ease of use and promise a return on investment in as little as one month due to advancements in ASIC chip technology.
The company's current offerings, according to a corporate statement, include DualMini, DualPro, DualPro Max, and the most recent DualPremium, all of which are designed to support profitable operations on the blockchain of choice. See www.dualminers.co/products In addition to providing crypto wallet development services, the company sells graphics processing units to consumers. The company has offices on three continents. Dual Miners has a solid reputation in the Blockchain industry as a result of its extensive market experience.
The above picture is Dual Pro, one of the fast selling machines and very effective we have
Shipping costs
As a consequence of this, Dual Miners will pay for both shipping and import tariffs, enabling customers to acquire everything they require to get started with no further costs beyond the cost of the device itself.
About Dual Miners
Established in 2015 with the goal of developing and marketing the world's first leading dual cryptocurrency miners, which can use either SHA-256 or Scrypt technology depending on the miner's preference. The company asserts that it was the very first dual mining enterprise in the world. "We wanted to revolutionise the industry with the DualPro by providing more power at a more affordable price than was previously thought to be possible"-Michael Scott.
The company maintains offices in a number of other cities around the world, including in the United States. Additional information regarding the company and the goods it sells can be found on the website of the business, which is located at
You can obtain additional details by visiting [url=https://dualminers.co”>dualminers.co
PR MANAGER
michael@dualminers.co (+358) 41 4001034
