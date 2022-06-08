Newark, DE Author and Liberia Native Publishes Virology Case Study
June 08, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCoping with the Threat of Ebola: A Case Study, a new book by Dr. Augustine Manneh Sumo, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The 2014 Ebola virus disease (EVD) outbreak in West Africa remains in the news. However, despite how prolific this disease is, the main reservoir for Ebola is unknown. The virus for now has no cure, or vaccine. This book illuminates this mysterious disease by explaining the experiences of Ebola virus survivors and their caregivers during the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa. It also highlights experiences of government, non-governmental organizations, media reporters, and academicians who were on the frontline during the outbreak. The book specifically explained how Monrovians coped with the threat of Ebola and the scientific approach used to minimize and to stop the spread of the EVD. It is interesting to note that Ebola is one of the world's worst recorded pandemics. As the world currently wrestles with the COVID-19 pandemic, it is crucial to note the importance of public health education. This is a must-read book; it helps to prepare health workers and the general public in the event of an outbreak.
This book could start a revolution. A revolution that could spark the need for more public awareness and research into the understanding of the transmission of EVD and the possible discovery of a vaccine to prevent a human infection. It is my hope that this book will help educate and guide the reader about EVD infection and prevention.
About the Author
Dr. Augustine Manneh Sumo is an expert in Public Policy and Law. He holds a Ph.D. in Public Policy and Administration - Law and Public Policy from Walden University located in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. He also holds an MPH from the California State University – Fullerton, and an MBA from the University of Phoenix. Dr. Sumo graduated high school from the Booker Washington Institute (BWI) in Kakata, Liberia and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Liberia. He is the founder of EFE International Sickle Cell Foundation in Los Angeles and Liberia respectively. Over the years, he has conducted Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) education and awareness to least fortunate communities and the general public as a whole in Los Angeles and Liberia. He is a member of the International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP), Phi Beta Kappa Society, and the Liberian organizations of Bomi, New Kru Town, and the Lion's Club. Born on August 23, 1964, in Williestown aka Behwillie in Bomi County, Liberia, West Africa. Dr. Sumo possesses a unique background and cross-cultural understanding. His Public Health background has helped him gain skills and expertise in conducting health-related research and assessments in Africa and the USA, and opportune to have worked across multiples public policy areas. He is a proud Liberian who believes that his place of birth does not define his destiny.
Coping with the Threat of Ebola is a 178-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3316-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/coping-with-the-threat-of-ebola/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/coping-with-the-threat-of-ebola/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us