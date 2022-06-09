Former Fort Collins, CO Resident, Now Living in Fort Worth, TX, Publishes U.S. Marine Life Memoir
June 09, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Day in the Life, a new book by Bob Barnett, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Day in the Life is a delightful collection of short stories that give a behind-the-scenes view of what it's really like to be in the United States Marine Corps. From pulling off elaborate pranks to getting lost during training and having to camp in the freezing rain, this collection is both hilarious and heartfelt, and shows that even members of the world's most elite combat force can have a little fun too.
About the Author
Bob Barnett comes from a multigenerational military family. Barnett has served in the Marine Corps for almost twenty-three years. His grandfather was a Marine, his mother is a retired Navy Reservist, and two of his uncles served in the Vietnam War, one as a Marine. Barnett has two sons, the youngest of whom is also serving as a Marine.
A Day in the Life is a 144-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7205-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-day-in-the-life/ to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-day-in-the-life/
