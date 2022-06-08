Fly with Norse Berlin to Los Angeles and New York / Two new Connections from BER Airport to the USA from mid-August
From mid-August there will be two new connections from BER Airport, Berlin Germany, to the USA. "Norse Atlantic Airways", a new Norwegian long-distance airline, today launched its ticket sales for direct flights between BER and New York (JFK) as well as between Los Angeles (LAX) and BER. After a break of almost five years, the West Coast will once again be connected via direct flights to the capital region.
Tickets are on sale online: https://flynorse.com/
Norse will be operating the routes with Boeing 787 Dreamliners that emit less CO2 and also make less noise than many other long-distance aircraft.
Aletta von Massenbach, Chief Executive Officer, Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH:
"Passengers at BER are being offered a new, additional product in the shape of the new connections to New York and Los Angeles. Norse Atlantic Airways is thus also appealing to people who have not as yet considered travelling to the USA. The airline is flying with state-of-the art, quiet and fuel-saving aircraft. The connection to Los Angeles means that BER is offering a further destination to the USA, making the West Coast directly reachable and thus expanding its long-distance portfolio. That is good for the connection of the capital region to the USA."
Bjørn Tore Larsen, Founder, Managing Director and Principal Shareholder of Norse Atlantic Airways:
"We are very happy to announce these two new routes from Berlin to New York and Los Angeles. The pulsating and multicultural City of Berlin had been inadequately connected to the transatlantic routes for far too long. These two new routes offer a direct and cost-effective option that saves local and international companies both time and money when they decide on trips to and from the USA or wish to avail themselves of our freight services".
Stephan Schwarz, Senator for Economics, Energy and Public Enterprises in the State of Berlin:
"Berlin's economy is recovering more and more quickly from the Corona restrictions and our re-start programme for the tourist and congress sector is showing initial effects. We see clearly that, whether to visit trade fairs, museums, or the Mauerpark, people want to come to Berlin. Norse Atlantic Airways' decision is a shrewd reaction to the strong demand for Berlin in North America."
Jörg Steinbach, Minister for Economic Affairs, Labour and Energy in Brandenburg:
"It is good news for BER airport that, in August, two more long-distance connections will be commencing operations. The fact that, in the shape of New York and Los Angeles, two US metropolitan cities are to be flown to from the beginning increases the attractiveness of BER. It is also to be welcomed that the Boeing Dreamliner is to be deployed on these routes - one of the most modern aircraft currently available, which emits significantly less CO2 and is considerably quieter in flight than the aircraft of the previous generation."
Dieter Hütte, Managing Director of TMB Tourismus-Marketing Brandenburg GmbH:
"As a member of the Long Distance Action Group we are, of course, delighted that NORSE will from now on be connecting the capital region regularly and directly to the East and West Coasts of the USA via these new routes. This is an important and extremely positive signal for both recreational and business tourism in our entire region."
Burkhardt Kieker, Managing Director of Berlin Tourismus & Kongress GmbH:
"We are happy that the Americans have rediscovered their longing for Berlin. These two new connections to New York and Los Angeles are being launched at just the right time for the peak season and are a clear sign of the high attraction of the German capital for the USA, our most important overseas market."
Flight Schedule
BER – New York JFK (from 17/08/2022)
Flight Number Departure Time* Arrival Time* Flight days
N0601 BER 19.20 JFK 22.00 Mon-Sun
N0602 JFK 00.30 BER 14.25 Mon-Sun
BER – Los Angeles (from 19/08/2022)
Flight Number Departure Time* Arrival Time* Flight days
N0611 BER 13.20 LAX 16.35 Fri
N0612 LAX 19.40 BER 15.50+1 Sat
N0611 BER 17.50 LAX 21.05 Sun
N0612 LAX 10.40 BER 06.50+1 Tues
N0611 BER 08.50 LAX 12.05 Wed
N0612 LAX 15.10 BER 11.20+1 Thurs
* All times are local times / +1 = Arrival on the next day
Norse at BER
Norse Atlantic Airways, founded in March 2021, is a new long-distance airline with its head office in Arendal, Norway, which will be offering affordable tariffs for transatlantic routes. The airline has announced that many new jobs are to be created in the air and on the ground, both in Europe as well as in the USA. The company is calculating with a workforce of ca. 1,600 employees when the entire fleet of 15 aircraft is in operation.
Contact Information
Hannes Stefan Hönemann
Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH
+49 (0)30 6091-70100
