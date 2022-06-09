Bismarck, ND Author Publishes Children's Book
June 09, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSidney the Sock Bandit, a new book by Mary Tello‐Pool, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sidney the puppy very much misses his family when they go away or are too busy to play. That is when he sneaks away with their socks and plays with them, then hides them under the bed! The smelly socks smell great to Sidney… because they smell like his family!
Sidney the Sock Bandit is a fun story for the whole family!
About the Author
Mary Tello-Pool has been a nurse for forty-eight years and has been a very active member of her community as a volunteer for organizations relating to public health as well as ones that cater to the needs of children and pets. Tello-Pool and her husband are grandparents to two beautiful grandchildren and are avid dog lovers.
After 40 years of writing children's stories, Tello-Pool took the plunge to publish after her granddaughter asked her to make Sidney's story a real book so other children could enjoy it as much as her.
In her spare time, she enjoys writing and creating art and music.
Sidney the Sock Bandit is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7063-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sidney-the-sock-bandit/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sidney-the-sock-bandit/
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
