Quincy, MA Author Publishes Collection of Poetry
June 09, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News4 Seasons of Life, a new book by Chad E. Malloy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Each and every one of us goes through battles in life that no one knows about. When we're going through these different seasons in life, we can sometimes be overcome with an intense feeling of loneliness. What we often fail to realize is that we're seldom alone; and while every person's journey is unique, we can find comfort in universality of the human experience. Someone out there understands you.
A collection of poetry that represents the seasons in life-both good and bad, 4 Season of Life brings you on a journey of emotions, places, states of mind, talents, and love, and reminds you: You are never alone.
About the Author
Chad E. Malloy was born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts. He enjoys all forms of art, from poetry and painting to martial arts and cooking, etc., and is interested in science, reading, manga, and anime. He loves trying new things that challenge him and make life an adventure.
Malloy's interest in fitness and eating healthy has prompted him to become an accomplished athlete, competing in a couple of fitness competitions a year.
4 Seasons of Life is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7058-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/4-seasons-of-life/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/4-seasons-of-life/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
