Lorton, VA Author Publishes Analysis of Structural Systems in Higher Education
June 09, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIvory Tower Indeed: Addressing Structural Barriers to Higher Education for Students of Color and Making College Accessible for All, a new book by Dr. Keith E. Robinson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Education is a difference-maker and game-changer for the future today as it was yesteryear! But not all opportunities are created equal.
Unfortunately, for students of color, education often does not happen unless they are given the opportunities to get into higher learning institutions. Ivory Tower Indeed: Addressing Structural Barriers to Higher Education for Students of Color and Making College Accessible for All is a powerful medium in which young black and brown boys aspiring to attend college find powerful insight to assist them with their journeys to college.
Offering a first-hand account of some of the things that impede black and brown boys' entry into best and proper-fit colleges and universities throughout this country and abroad, reading their answers' rich and robust primary data encourages closer examination of the problems plaguing students of color and inspires change.
Providing invaluable insight to public high schools, colleges, universities, and higher learning institutions all over the world, Ivory Tower Indeed assists educators, administrators, planners, advisors, counselors, and school staff see the urgent needs associated with recruiting, retaining, and graduating black and brown boys.
About the Author
Dr. Keith E. Robinson is an Adjunct Professor at George Mason University in the School of Business Management, an Adjunct Professor at the University of Maryland at College Park, and a guest instructor at Michigan State University. He has been a member of Phi Delta Kappa (PDK) International American University Chapter #1051 (Research, Leadership, Service) for five years, where he currently serves as Vice President of Programs.
Recently, Robinson served in the position of Director of Education Activities/Executive Director, where he had the opportunity to forge strategic partnerships with public schools in our seats in the City of Alexandria, VA and Arlington, VA. He is also a highly decorated Navy veteran.
A jazz enthusiast and jazz drummer, Robinson loves playing the drums and always has. He is a life member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., whose mission is to promote brotherhood, develop future leaders, and be advocates for public schools and the communities they serve.
Ivory Tower Indeed is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7334-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ivory-tower-indeed/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ivory-tower-indeed/
