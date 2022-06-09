Celeste, TX Author Publishes Philosophical Analysis
June 09, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Contemplation of Harold, a book by Avo Trevino, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
COME TOGETHER
The only place for you and me
Come black, come white, come all to see
The comfort found in unity
Come Together: The belief in and application of the inalienable rights of all men is the codified stalwart benchmark against which all nations should measure their standards and progress. And although admittedly imperfect, it should be with pride and a sense of communal purpose that we stand shoulder to shoulder as a multi-cultural assembly, bearing daily witness to the Providential power of the unified diverse. May our collective efforts in this regard be Heavenly blessed.
1.) Is it by accident, or Divine fate that the United States of America is the world's melting pot; the sought after hallowed ground, perennially drawing to it the myriad of masses?
2.) Do we have a unique obligation to actively exemplify the enviable qualities of mutual respect and appreciation for our varied ethnicities, conventions and customs?
3.) By what means do men evolve from a mere tolerance of different philosophies and practices to a deferential regard?
The Contemplation of Harold is a 160-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (hardback $23.00, eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4218-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-contemplation-of-harold/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-contemplation-of-harold-pb/
