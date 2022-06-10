Willoughby, OH Reverend & Author Publishes Book on the Holy Rosary
June 10, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTwenty Yesses: Reflections on the Rosary and Its Mysteries, a new book by Rev. Dennis M. McNeil, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Twenty Yesses: Reflections on the Rosary and Its Mysteries is a meditation on the Yesses made by Mary and others who surrendered themselves to God's plan to bring about salvation. Reflecting on these Yesses, Father McNeil suggests ways for each of us to say Yes to the Lord's invitation to a more intimate relation to Him in our daily lives.
About the Author
Rev. Dennis M. McNeil was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio and has been a priest of the Diocese of Cleveland for over 46 years, having been ordained in 1975.
Twenty Yesses: Reflections on the Rosary and Its Mysteries is a 62-page hardcover with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7117-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/twenty-yesses/ to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/twenty-yesses-reflections-on-the-rosary-and-its-mysteries/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
