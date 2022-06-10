Brentwood, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
June 10, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Baby Koala in Glendale, a new book by Bonnie L. Kabana, has been released by RoseDog Books.
A Baby Koala in Glendale is a story about kindness, love, wonderful animals, and the many people who made author Bonnie Kabana joyful throughout her life. Through reading, you will find yourself traveling to a place where everything seems as if it is a dream, wishing things were this way all the time. Through Kabana's strong faith, she has been given the gift of storytelling to bring joy to readers' lives. If anyone is looking for a fresh, clean, spirit-lifting read, this tale is for you.
About the Author
Bonnie L. Kabana has two brothers in Heaven, plus many more loved ones and pets, so she reaps pleasure and joy from writing and thinking of them. She prays that God will grant her the knowledge to write more. She loves all the seasons, but Christmastime provides her with the most joy, especially when there is snow. Her primary happiness in life comes from her wonderful family whom she loves with all her heart.
A Baby Koala in Glendale is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-64957-941-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-baby-koala-in-glendale/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/a-baby-koala-in-glendale/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us