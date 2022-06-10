Lynchburg, VA Author Publishes Children's Book
June 10, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCharlie the Stink Bug, a new book by Rennie Flynn, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Charlie the Stink Bug is about a stink bug who actually landed on top of Rennie Flynn's hand, and she petted his back and talked to him. His little antennae would wiggle, and she asked him to show her his wings, which unbelievably he did!
Enjoy this story about Charlie and learn that everything in nature is beautiful!
About the Author
Rennie Flynn is from NY, living in a pretty city, Lynchburg, Virginia. She has been writing creatively for more than ten years and loves it. She has two spoiled cats, whom she loves like crazy. Interests for her would include writing poetry and short stories. She also enjoys painting and sketching.
Charlie the Stink Bug is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7067-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/charlie-the-stink-bug/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/charlie-the-stink-bug/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
