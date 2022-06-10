Farmington, UT Author Publishes Children's Book of Poetry
June 10, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDream Stream, a new book by Sherri Palmer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In Dream Stream, poet Sherri Palmer recollects favorite adventures from her childhood of visiting a nearby stream, a place where her imagination and dreams could come alive. Through all the seasons, with beautiful and touching imagery, Palmer captures how children are able to take an ordinary place and see it as something full of magic and whimsy.
About the Author
Sherri Palmer has been an elementary teacher for over forty years. She has taught special education and has been a literacy coach for the past several years. When not reading, Sherri enjoys watching sports and live theatre. She is the loving mother and grandmother of six children and nineteen grandchildren.
Dream Stream is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7217-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/dream-stream/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/dream-stream/
