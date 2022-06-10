Virginia Beach, VA Author Publishes Spiritual and Rational Commentary on the Universe
June 10, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Ultimate Architect: Seeking the Universal Force Responsible for Everything, a new book by Dr. Frank J. Greco, Ph.D, has been released by RoseDog Books.
In The Ultimate Architect, Dr. Frank J. Greco, Ph.D., investigates rational and spiritual perspectives of the universe, its creation, and, the nature of life. The book addresses the intriguing questions we ponder regarding our belief system. The Ultimate Architect is a journey in search of the universal ultimate force that started the beginning of everything. These chapter were designed to provide insightful investigations of traditional rational theory versus faith-based beliefs.
These chapters unfold a broad assessment of reason and religion with reference to the highly challenging paradoxical problems we all face every day. Dr. Greco leverages the fact that scientific, philosophical, and spiritual paradigms, often thought to be in irresoluble conflict, either support each other or tip the scale of reason in one direction.
About the Author
Dr. Greco is the founder and former President of GRE Company, Inc., a successful consulting firm, and has over 45 years consulting experience, supporting over 300 Clients. Dr. Greco is a published author, speaker, national trainer, and management advisor. He holds one bachelor, two masters and one doctorate degree, and taught at two Universities.
Dr. Greco's experience includes active participation in professional societies and graduate-level instruction. He is a member of the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society and a provisional patent holder. His professional credentials included Management and Professionals Associations as an active member, trainer, and speaker.
Dr. Greco is a former graduate instructor for Golden Gate University and undergraduate instructor at Old Dominion University, and he has also served as a Board of Director for firms he has supported. His academic background degrees include a Ph.D. in Engineering Management, Old Dominion University, M.S. in Information Systems, George Washington University, M.S. in Computer Science, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute of New York University. For his Ph.D., he authored, "Understanding Collaborative Writing of Technical Proposals with a Process-Product Model" and later, "Don't Judge This Book by its Title", available on Amazon. Frank is the holder of a provisional patent that might change the way people sleep, dream, and work. Dr. Greco is married with two grown children and two beautiful grandchildren.
The Ultimate Architect: Seeking the Universal Force Responsible for Everything is a 154-page hardback with a retail price of $39.00 (paperback $31.00, eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7440-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-ultimate-architect-hb/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-ultimate-architect-seeking-the-universal-force-responsible-for-everything-hb/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
