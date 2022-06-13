International Lawyers Network Welcomes New Member in Kenya
June 13, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsAs one of the leading networks of independent law firms in the world, the International Lawyers Network ("ILN") is pleased to announce the addition of C. Mputhia Advocates, Kenya.
C. Mputhia Advocates is an award-winning, Nairobi-based law firm, whose main vision is to be a change agent in the legal and business environment. C.Mputhia advocates recently launched its strategic plan with a theme of pioneering, globalization, and innovation. C.Mputhia advocates offers advice to international businesses seeking to establish a presence in Africa. The firm has provided policy and legislative advisory services for various international bodies including the World Intellectual Property Organization ( WIPO) in drafting the Copyright and Collective Management Organization Regulations for the Kingdom Of Eswatini.
Lindsay Griffiths, International Lawyers Network's Executive Director, said "We are thrilled to be welcoming C. Mputhia Advocates into the ILN's membership. This strong firm expands our presence in Africa and they will provide the Kenyan market, and beyond, with outstanding service."
For more information about C. Mputhia Advocates, visit the firm's website at https://cmputhiadvocates.com/ or their ILN profile at https://iln.com/Firm_Detail_1641.htm. Also, the ILN has an international directory available for iPhone, Android, and BlackBerry smartphones. To access it, log on to ILNmobile.com from your smartphone.
About the ILN
The ILN is a non-exclusive network of high-quality mid-sized law firms, which operates to create a global platform for the provision of legal services, particularly for clients with international needs. With a presence in 67 countries, it is exceptionally well placed to offer seamless legal services, often of a cross-border nature from like-minded and quality legal practices. In 2021, the ILN was honored as Global Law Firm Network of the Year by The Lawyer European Awards, and in 2016 and 2017, they were shortlisted as Global Law Firm Network of the Year. Since 2011, the Network has been listed as a Chambers & Partners Leading Law Firm Network, recently increasing this ranking to be included in the top two percent of law firm networks globally. Today, the ILN remains at the very forefront of legal networks in its reach, capability, and depth of expertise.
Contact Information
Lindsay Griffiths
International Lawyers Network
201-594-9430
Contact Us
Lindsay Griffiths
International Lawyers Network
201-594-9430
Contact Us